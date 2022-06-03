Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

Russia has added 41 citizens of Canada to its travel ban list in response to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russia has added 41 citizens of Canada to its travel ban list in response to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to the new personal sanctions against Russia announced by Ottawa on May 8 against the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense, military leaders and representatives of the business community, entry to Russia is permanently closed for Canadian citizens, including heads of organizations supporting ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, as well as top military officials," the ministry said in a statement.

Sanctions have been imposed against members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, among others, the ministry said.