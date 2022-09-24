UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 51,269 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Russia has registered 51,269 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 20,746,163, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

The nationwide death toll increased by 111 to 386,662, while the number of recoveries grew by 58,412 to 19,710,599, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 4,101 new cases, taking its total to 3,177,014.

