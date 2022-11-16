Russia Adds 52 Representatives of Irish Leadership in Sanctions List - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Moscow has included 52 key representatives of Ireland's leadership and political figures in its sanctions list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally, a decision was made to include 52 key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland in the Russian 'stop list' (travel ban list)," the ministry said in a statement.

The list includes Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe, lawmaker Leo Varadkar, among others.