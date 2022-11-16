UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 52 Representatives Of Irish Leadership In Sanctions List - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russia Adds 52 Representatives of Irish Leadership in Sanctions List - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Moscow has included 52 key representatives of Ireland's leadership and political figures in its sanctions list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally, a decision was made to include 52 key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland in the Russian 'stop list' (travel ban list)," the ministry said in a statement.

The list includes Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe, lawmaker Leo Varadkar, among others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia European Union Leo Ireland Government

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

2 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

3 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

3 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

5 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.