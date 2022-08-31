UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 55 Canadians In Travel Ban List In Response To Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Russia has added 55 citizens of Canada in its travel ban list in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russia has added 55 citizens of Canada in its travel ban list in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Entry to Russia is barred to 55 high-ranking military, politicians and public figures from Canada over new sanctions imposed against Russian citizens by the ruling 'regime' of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is committed to the 'Russophobic' course," the ministry said in a statement.

