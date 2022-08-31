Russia Adds 55 Canadians in Travel Ban List in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Russia has added 55 citizens of Canada in its travel ban list in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"Entry to Russia is barred to 55 high-ranking military, politicians and public figures from Canada over new sanctions imposed against Russian citizens by the ruling 'regime' of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is committed to the 'Russophobic' course," the ministry said in a statement.