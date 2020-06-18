Russia adds 7,790 COVID-19 cases, total at 561,091

Russia added 7,790 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 561,091, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 7,790 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 561,091, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll rose by 182 to 7,660, while 313,963 people have recovered, including 9,621 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,040 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 210,785. So far, 130,431 patients have recovered in the city.

On Wednesday, 309,716 people were still under medical observation, while nearly 16 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Thursday.