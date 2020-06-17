UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 7,843 COVID-19 Cases, Total At 553,301

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:19 PM

Russia adds 7,843 COVID-19 cases, total at 553,301

Russia added 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 553,301, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 553,301, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

The death toll rose by 194 to 7,478, while 304,342 people have recovered, including 10,036 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,065 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 209,745. So far, 128,385 patients have recovered in the city.

On Tuesday, 308,896 people were still under medical observation, while over 15.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Utility Stores Corporation bans below BS14 officia ..

22 seconds ago

Rs29,720 m allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in PSD ..

24 seconds ago

Naseem names Root, Rohit, Smith in his dream hat-t ..

25 seconds ago

Police hold three abductors, recover abducted yout ..

29 seconds ago

Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.