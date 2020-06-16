Russia adds 8,248 COVID-19 cases, total at 545,458

Russia added 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 545,458, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

The death toll rose by 193 to 7,248, while 294,306 people have recovered, including 9,767 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,416 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 208,680. So far, 126,114 patients have recovered in the city.

On Monday, 312,707 people were still under medical observation, while over 15.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday.

The city of Moscow began to spring to life on Tuesday as it entered a new phase. Summer verandas started to reopen, as are museums, exhibition halls and zoos, as well as dental clinics, libraries and car rental services.