UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 8,248 COVID-19 Cases, Total At 545,458

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Russia adds 8,248 COVID-19 cases, total at 545,458

Russia added 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 545,458, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 545,458, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 193 to 7,248, while 294,306 people have recovered, including 9,767 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,416 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 208,680. So far, 126,114 patients have recovered in the city.

On Monday, 312,707 people were still under medical observation, while over 15.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday.

The city of Moscow began to spring to life on Tuesday as it entered a new phase. Summer verandas started to reopen, as are museums, exhibition halls and zoos, as well as dental clinics, libraries and car rental services.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Car Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

16 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

24 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

31 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

46 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

46 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.