Russia Adds 8,275 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:03 PM

Russia adds 8,275 COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,275 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,545,095, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :- Russia registered 8,275 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,545,095, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 408 more deaths and 10,176 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 98,850 and 4,166,172, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,286 new cases, taking its total to 1,026,740.

More than 120.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said. Enditem

More Stories From World

