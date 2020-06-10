UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds 8,404 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 493,657

Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

Russia added 8,404 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 493,657, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday

The death toll grew by 216 to 6,358, while 252,783 people have recovered, including 10,386 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,195 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 199,785.

As of Tuesday, 318,274 people were under medical observation, and over 13.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Wednesday.

