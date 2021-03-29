UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 8,711 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:02 PM

Russia adds 8,711 COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,528,543, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,528,543, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 293 more deaths and 7,280 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 98,033 and 4,146,408, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,612 new cases, taking its total to 1,024,163.

Nearly 119.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

Careem joins government efforts, introduces a ‘C ..

22 seconds ago

FCA to set targets for Kharif, review Rabi output ..

3 minutes ago

Policeman killed in second attack in northern I. C ..

3 minutes ago

China supports Pakistan in pursuing peaceful diplo ..

3 minutes ago

Which animals could have passed Covid-19 to humans ..

3 minutes ago

The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlik ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.