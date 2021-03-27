Russia adds 8,885 COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 8,885 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,510,744, the country's COVID-19 response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia has registered 8,885 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,510,744, the country's COVID-19 response center said Saturday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 387 more deaths and 10,337 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 97,404 and 4,130,498, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,551 new cases, taking its total to 1,020,673.

Nearly 119.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.