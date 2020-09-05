Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has put more than 40 new names on its Ukraine economic sanctions list, including former president Petro Poroshenko

In a decree issued late Friday, another 41 names were added to a blacklist of 322 Ukrainian figures and 68 companies dating back to November 2018 whose assets in Russia were frozen as part of the continuing stand-off between Kiev and Moscow.

Besides Poroshenko, who was in power at the height of the fighting between Ukraine forces and Moscow-backed rebels in the east of the country, the new additions include rock star turned politician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

The fighting in the east has calmed down but there are still regular flare ups and the conflict has cost more than 13,000 lives since it broke out in 2014 when a pro-Western uprising in Ukraine ousted a pro-Russian president.

Moscow then annexed the Crimea peninsula, a move rejected as illegal by Kiev and the country's Western backers.

Both sides have resorted to economic and other sanctions since then, with little sign of repeated peace talks making any lasting progress.