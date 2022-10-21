UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds Ex-Lawmaker Ponomarev, 7 Others To List Of Foreign Agents - Justice Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Russia has added the former lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, well-known film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and six other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russia has added the former lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, well-known film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and six other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents.

The Justice Ministry updated the list on Friday.

