UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds Former Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman, Five Others To List Of Foreign Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Russia Adds Former Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman, Five Others to List of Foreign Agents

The Justice Ministry of Russia added on Friday former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, lawyer Ilya Novikov and four other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The Justice Ministry of Russia added on Friday former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, lawyer Ilya Novikov and four other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents.

Other individuals include Vitaly Kolin, Anna Mongayt, Alexandra Garmazhapova and Fedor Telin, which have all received funding from foreign states Ukraine and Latvia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Yekaterinburg Latvia All From Opposition

Recent Stories

German Gov't Says Discusses With Allies Polish Pro ..

German Gov't Says Discusses With Allies Polish Proposal to Send Patriot Systems ..

5 minutes ago
 Trump Says Met With Ye, 'Guest' Following Reports ..

Trump Says Met With Ye, 'Guest' Following Reports of Talks With Controversial Co ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister suggests Turkiye to join CPEC for r ..

Prime Minister suggests Turkiye to join CPEC for regional progress, poverty alle ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Food Aid Options

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Food Aid Options

26 minutes ago
 EU Provided Clarity on Shipment of Russian Fertili ..

EU Provided Clarity on Shipment of Russian Fertilizers to Global Markets - Spoke ..

26 minutes ago
 Bloomberg pitches Pakistan's default probability a ..

Bloomberg pitches Pakistan's default probability at low of 10%: Ishaq Dar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.