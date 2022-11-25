Russia Adds Former Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman, Five Others to List of Foreign Agents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Justice Ministry of Russia added on Friday former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, lawyer Ilya Novikov and four other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The Justice Ministry of Russia added on Friday former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, lawyer Ilya Novikov and four other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents.

Other individuals include Vitaly Kolin, Anna Mongayt, Alexandra Garmazhapova and Fedor Telin, which have all received funding from foreign states Ukraine and Latvia.