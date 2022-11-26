UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds Former Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman, Five Others To List Of Foreign Agents

Published November 26, 2022

Russia Adds Former Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman, Five Others to List of Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Justice Ministry of Russia added on Friday former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, lawyer Ilya Novikov and four other people to the list of individuals who act as foreign agents.

Other individuals include Vitaly Kolin, Anna Mongayt, Alexandra Garmazhapova and Fedor Telin, which have all received funding from foreign states ” Ukraine and Latvia.

