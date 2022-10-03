Russia Adds German UGS Operator Katharina on Counter-Sanctions List - Government

The Russian government added German underground gas storage (UGS) operator Katharina on the list of companies against which Russian counter-sanctions were introduced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Russian government added German underground gas storage (UGS) operator Katharina on the list of companies against which Russian counter-sanctions were introduced.

"To extend the list of legal entities in respect of which special economic measures are applied, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of May 11, 2022 .

.. with paragraph 32 as follows: "32. ERDGASSPEICHER PEISSEN GMBH / ERDGASSPEICHER PEISSEN GMBH (Germany)," the document says.

Erdgasspeicher Peissen GmbH is a joint venture between Gazprom Export and Germany's VNG, which were implementing the Katharina UGS project in Germany on a parity basis.