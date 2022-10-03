UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds German UGS Operator Katharina On Counter-Sanctions List - Government

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Russia Adds German UGS Operator Katharina on Counter-Sanctions List - Government

The Russian government added German underground gas storage (UGS) operator Katharina on the list of companies against which Russian counter-sanctions were introduced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Russian government added German underground gas storage (UGS) operator Katharina on the list of companies against which Russian counter-sanctions were introduced.

"To extend the list of legal entities in respect of which special economic measures are applied, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of May 11, 2022 .

.. with paragraph 32 as follows: "32. ERDGASSPEICHER PEISSEN GMBH / ERDGASSPEICHER PEISSEN GMBH (Germany)," the document says.

Erdgasspeicher Peissen GmbH is a joint venture between Gazprom Export and Germany's VNG, which were implementing the Katharina UGS project in Germany on a parity basis.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany May Gas Government

Recent Stories

Canada Foreign Minister Joly Says Reaffirmed to Ku ..

Canada Foreign Minister Joly Says Reaffirmed to Kuleba Ottawa's Continued Suppor ..

28 minutes ago
 Biden flies to take 'care' of storm-hit Puerto Ric ..

Biden flies to take 'care' of storm-hit Puerto Rico

28 minutes ago
 Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of inte ..

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

30 minutes ago
 Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyan ..

Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant

30 minutes ago
 Sugar Advisory Board to meet on Oct. 6

Sugar Advisory Board to meet on Oct. 6

30 minutes ago
 Two days Nagar Agri Expo concludes

Two days Nagar Agri Expo concludes

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.