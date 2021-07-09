UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds Khodorkovsky Foundation, 4 Other European NGOs, To List Of Unwanted

Fri 09th July 2021

The Russian Justice Ministry included five European non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the Khodorkovsky Foundation, on the list of undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry included five European non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the Khodorkovsky Foundation, on the list of undesirable in Russia.

"On July 9, 2021, the Russian Justice Ministry included the following foreign non-governmental organizations in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities were recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation: Spolecnost Svobody Informace, Z.S. (Czech Republic); European Choice, France; Oxford Russia Fund, the UK; Future of Russia Foundation, the UK; Khodorkovsky Foundation, the UK," the statement says.

Organizations are included in the list in accordance with parts 1, 4 and 7 of article 3.1 of the Federal law "On measures of influence on persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation" and on the basis of decisions of Russian Deputy Prosecutor General of June 29 and June 30, 2021, the ministry added.

