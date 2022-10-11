- Home
Russia Adds Meta To List Of Terrorist Organizations
Published October 11, 2022
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia has added the Tech company Meta (banned in Russia) to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations.
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced that Meta is added to the list on Tuesday.
