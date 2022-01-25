UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds Navalny, His Allies In List Of Terrorists, Extremists - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 02:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia has added opposition figure Alexey Navalny, his allies Lyubov Sobol, Vyacheslav Gimadi and Georgy Alburov to the list of terrorists and extremists.

The Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced that Navalny and his allies are included in the list on Tuesday.

