MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Maria Pevchikh, an ally of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and acting leader of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia), was included in the list of foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"On May 5, 2023, by order of the Justice Ministry of Russia ... M(aria) K(onstantinovna) Pevchikh ... limited liability company TAIGA INFO ... have been included on the list of foreign agents," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that Pevchikh has been spreading opinions aimed at creating a negative image of Russia, and called for sedition, while TAIGA INFO distributed materials by foreign agents to general public, as well as published misinformation about the government's decisions and policy.

Pevchikh, a UK citizen with suspected ties to the British intelligence, accompanied Navalny on the flight to Berlin, where he went to receive treatment for his alleged poisoning. A bottle she bought at a departure zone of a Russian airport was submitted as evidence of the attempt on his life.

The German government claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in Navalny's system, but never provided the exact formula of the chemical or explained how it got on the bottle in Pevchikh's possession. Russia has denied any involvement in the case, saying the incident was a provocation aimed at discrediting Moscow.