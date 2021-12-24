UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam To State Procurement List - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Russian prime minister announced on Friday that the country would be buying Risdiplam for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic muscle wasting disease that requires costly life-long treatment.

"A significant decision was made to add Risdiplam to the list (of vital and essential medicines) to help people diagnosed with SMA. This expensive therapy will now become more affordable," Mikhail Mishustin said during a cabinet meeting.

The oral drug will be procured with Federal and regional funding.

It is marketed abroad by Swiss pharma company Roche, which prices it at up to $340,000 per year, significantly below competing Spinraza by Biogen and Zolgensma by Novartis, two of the world's most expensive drugs.

SMA Family Foundation, a charity helping SMA patients in Russia, says around 200 children are born with the disorder every year but only a thousand have been registered officially. Risdiplam's inclusion in the federal register comes a day after President Vladimir Putin was queried about public financing for SMA patients during his annual press conference.

