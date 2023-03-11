Russia Adds WWF, Advocacy Group, 5 People to Foreign Agents Register

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday it had added the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Free Buryatia Foundation, an advocacy group focused on Russia's Republic of Buryatia, and five people to the list of foreign agents for disseminating false information damaging Russia's territorial integrity.

"On March 10, in accordance with the orders of the Russian Justice Ministry ... the World Wildlife Fund and the Free Buryatia Foundation were included in the register of foreign agents," the statement read.

Russian journalist Danil Gubarev, Sergei Guriev, the former chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Leo Gershenzon, the former head of Russia's news portal Yandex News, Russian politician and businessman Gennady Gudkov, and Russian blogger Beronika Wadwood were also included in the list of foreign agents.

Among the wrongdoings, the ministry noted the distribution of materials created by other foreign agents, statements against Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and negative remarks about Russian soldiers, creation of content in violation of Russian law and calls for arming Ukraine in exchange for money from foreign sources, as wells as "LGBTQ+ propaganda."

The institutions and Russian citizens were also accused of attempting to influence decisions of the Russian authorities, spreading false information about activities of the Russian government and distributing materials of foreign agents in order to undermine the territorial integrity of Russia, the statement read.