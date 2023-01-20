(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday reaffirmed Russia's commitment to compliance with the provisions of the international humanitarian law during its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"I reaffirm Russia's commitment to compliance with international humanitarian law, including, of course, the Geneva Conventions. We are taking every precaution to protect civilians and facilities," Lavrov said at a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric.