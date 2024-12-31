Russia Advanced Nearly 4,000 Km2 In Ukraine In 2024: AFP Analysis Of ISW
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Russian forces advanced by 3,985 square kilometres (1,539 square miles) in Ukraine in 2024, seven times more than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis of data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Much of the Russian gains came in the autumn, as they took 610 square kilometres in October and 725 square kilometres in November. Those two months saw the Russians conquer the most territory since March 2022, in the early weeks of the conflict.
The Russian advance slowed in December, coming to 465 square kilometres in the first 30 days of the month.
However it is already nearly four times bigger than in the same month of the previous year and two and a half times more than in December 2022.
Nearly three quarters of the territory taken by the Russians in Ukraine in 2024 was in the eastern region of Donetsk, which includes Pokrovsk, an Ukrainian logistical hub.
Russia now controls or is operating in 70 percent of the region, against 59 percent at the end of 2023.
The Russian advance accelerated in August 2024, with nearly 400 square kilometres taken over the month, reaching a gain of 629 square kilometres in November.
2024 was also marked by a major Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk which started in July.
Ukrainian advances peaked on August 20-21, extending over some 1,320 square kilometres. The area of operations had been reduced to 482 square kilometres by December 30.
Recent Stories
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia advanced nearly 4,000 km2 in Ukraine in 2024: AFP analysis of ISW2 minutes ago
-
Bad weather set to hit UK New Year celebrations21 minutes ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump31 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigates barrier hit in Jeju Air crash1 hour ago
-
Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back problem1 hour ago
-
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon1 hour ago
-
Kyrgios goes down fighting on return, Sabalenka wins season-opener1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accreditation1 hour ago
-
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame1 hour ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka win season-openers but Kyrgios loses on return2 hours ago
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement2 hours ago
-
China says shared Covid information 'without holding anything back'3 hours ago