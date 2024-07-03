Russia Advances In East, Kills Five In Dnipro Strikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Russia said Wednesday its forces had captured a district in the key hilltop town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been pressing for months.
The claim from Moscow came just after Kyiv said that Russian strikes on the industrial city of Dnipro had killed five people and wounded nearly three dozen more including a 14-year-old girl.
The defence ministry said its troops had "liberated" the Novy district of Chasiv Yar, but it was unclear if it was claiming its forces had crossed a canal which runs through the eastern part of the town.
The capture of Chasiv Yar -- a prized military hub that was once a sleepy town home to some 12,000 people -- would pave the way for Russian advances towards the last Ukrainian-controlled civilian centres in the Donetsk region.
Russia's capture of the district was also reported by the DeepState military blog, which has links to the Ukrainian army.
It said the area had been flattened by Russian bombardments, and that withdrawing was "a logical, albeit difficult decision."
There was no immediate reaction from officials in Kyiv.
Recent Stories
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
More Stories From World
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 head into quarter-finals43 seconds ago
-
Brunei launches houselisting survey11 minutes ago
-
Terror, 'chaos' as India stampede kills 12120 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured district of key Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar20 minutes ago
-
EU clears Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake, with conditions21 minutes ago
-
120,000 'stolen' babies: Georgia's trafficking scandal21 minutes ago
-
Japan's top court rules forced sterilisation law unconstitutional21 minutes ago
-
Egypt's new gov't takes oath21 minutes ago
-
Three dead, seven missing in shipwreck in Portugal21 minutes ago
-
Labour predicted to eject Tories in UK election41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Astana, warmly welcomed1 hour ago
-
Maldives appoints first-ever ambassador to Türkiye1 hour ago