Russia Advises Citizens to Avoid Visiting Italy, S. Korea, Iran Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) recommends Russian citizens to refrain from visiting Italy, South Korea, and Iran because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"According to the World Health Organization's information, there has been a spike in the number of infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in Italy, the Republic of Korea, and Iran ... Rospotrebnadzor, in light of the presented [information] does not recommend visiting the aforementioned countries until the stabilization of the epidemiological situation regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," Rospotrebnadzor said.