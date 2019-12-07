Russia Advocates Inclusive, Inter-Libyan Talks Under UN Patronage - Foreign Ministry

Moscow deems it necessary to set up inclusive inter-Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations as soon as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement on the meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Abdul Hadi Hweij, the top diplomat of the Interim Libyan Government of Eastern Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Moscow deems it necessary to set up inclusive inter-Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations as soon as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement on the meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Abdul Hadi Hweij, the top diplomat of the Interim Libyan Government of Eastern Libya

"During an extensive discussion of the ongoing situation in Libya the Russian side stressed the necessity of establishing inclusive inter-Libyan negotiations under the aegis of the UN with the end-goal of forming unified ruling bodies, capable of effectively solving the present tasks, including fighting against terrorism and extremist ideologies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Libya is currently ruled by two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the Interim Libyan Government of Eastern Libya, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.