Russia Advocates Iran's Entry Into SCO At Earliest Possible - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia is in favor of Iran joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the earliest possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia, of course, stands for the speedy completion of the process of entry into the SCO of Iran, which is the aim of the relevant documents signed today, the memorandum.

We are convinced that Iran's full participation will have a positive impact on the work of the association, since this country plays an important role in the Eurasian region and in the world as a whole," Putin said at the SCO summit in Samarkand.

Russia also supports the accession of Belarus into the organization, the president added.

