Russia Advocates Lifting UNSC Sanctions on Sudan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia supports lifting UN Security Council sanctions on Sudan, as they interfere with the country's development, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The sanctions were slapped in 2004 over the Darfur conflict.

"Russia has consistently advocated the need to start lifting the sanctions which were introduced by the UN Security Council back in 2004 and which, in modern conditions, have not only lost their meaning but have become an obstacle to the country's development," Lavrov said at a joint presser with his Sudanese counterpart, Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi.

The Sudanese foreign minister arrived in Russia for a visit on Sunday.