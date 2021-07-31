Russia Advocates Strategic Dialogue With US on 30th Anniversary of START Treaty

The current trend toward dissolution of the international arms control regime can be forestalled by strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday as the original Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) marks its 30th anniversary.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The current trend toward dissolution of the international arms control regime can be forestalled by strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday as the original Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) marks its 30th anniversary.

Thirty years ago, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President George H.W. Bush signed the START I treaty in Moscow. In a statement commemorating the occasion, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's commitment to strengthening the global strategic stability and security, and decried efforts to undermine the foundations of the international arms control framework.

"We think that a comprehensive bilateral strategic dialogue, which was agreed upon by the presidents of Russia and the US during the June 16 meeting, and which had its first round on July 28 in Geneva, can help overcome this highly dangerous trend," the ministry said.

In June, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden signed a joint statement on strategic stability, stating that both sides will engage in "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."