UrduPoint.com

Russia Advocates Strategic Dialogue With US On 30th Anniversary Of START Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:53 PM

Russia Advocates Strategic Dialogue With US on 30th Anniversary of START Treaty

The current trend toward dissolution of the international arms control regime can be forestalled by strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday as the original Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) marks its 30th anniversary.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The current trend toward dissolution of the international arms control regime can be forestalled by strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday as the original Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) marks its 30th anniversary.

Thirty years ago, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President George H.W. Bush signed the START I treaty in Moscow. In a statement commemorating the occasion, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's commitment to strengthening the global strategic stability and security, and decried efforts to undermine the foundations of the international arms control framework.

"We think that a comprehensive bilateral strategic dialogue, which was agreed upon by the presidents of Russia and the US during the June 16 meeting, and which had its first round on July 28 in Geneva, can help overcome this highly dangerous trend," the ministry said.

In June, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden signed a joint statement on strategic stability, stating that both sides will engage in "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin George Geneva June July

Recent Stories

Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Oly ..

Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Olympics teeters

1 minute ago
 Childhood friends win historic Olympic badminton g ..

Childhood friends win historic Olympic badminton gold for Taiwan

1 minute ago
 Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Parisians Prote ..

Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Parisians Protesting Against COVID-19 Passes

1 minute ago
 Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Tr ..

Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Trying to Detain Offender

4 minutes ago
 Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infring ..

Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infringement of copyright, trademark

4 minutes ago
 World food price index surges in May to highest le ..

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011: FAO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.