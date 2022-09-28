Russia-Afghanistan Deal on gasoline, Fuel, Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The deal between Russia and Afghanistan on the supply of fuel, gasoline, LNG and grain has been tentatively approved, details are being discussed now, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, (the deal is tentatively approved)," Kabulov said.

Reuters has reported, citing acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi, that Afghanistan signed a preliminary deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and grain.