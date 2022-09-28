UrduPoint.com

Russia-Afghanistan Deal On Gasoline, Fuel, Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russia-Afghanistan Deal on gasoline, Fuel, Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The deal between Russia and Afghanistan on the supply of fuel, gasoline, LNG and grain has been tentatively approved, details are being discussed now, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, (the deal is tentatively approved)," Kabulov said.

Reuters has reported, citing acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi, that Afghanistan signed a preliminary deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and grain.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

44 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

1 hour ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.