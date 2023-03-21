UrduPoint.com

Russia Afraid Some Weapons Obtained By Ukraine May End Up On Black Market - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia has reasons to fear that a part of US military aid to Ukraine may end up on the black market, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

The US administration announced Monday that it will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers as well as Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment.

"We have serious concerns that some of the defense products may end up on the black market. Where will weapons pop up? Who will bear responsibility when materiel falls into the hands of some terrorist groups and criminal organizations?" Antonov told reporters.

He said such a policy jeopardizes the security of entire Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

