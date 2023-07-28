Open Menu

Russia, Africa Agree To Increase Trade, Switch To National Currencies - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Russia, Africa Agree to Increase Trade, Switch to National Currencies - Putin

Russia and Africa have agreed to increase mutual trade qualitatively and quantitatively as well as to switch to payments in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and Africa have agreed to increase mutual trade qualitatively and quantitatively as well as to switch to payments in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"A goal is set to qualitatively and quantitatively increase our mutual trade and to improve trade patterns. It is also about a gradual switch to national currencies, including the ruble, in financial transactions in business deals," Putin said at the Russia-Africa Summit.

Related Topics

Africa Business Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in ..

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

9 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All ..

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaratio ..

9 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

9 minutes ago
 DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

9 minutes ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of ..

PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of his brother: Minister for Info ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trad ..

Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trade Area in Africa - African Uni ..

9 minutes ago
RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Reque ..

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protect ..

15 minutes ago
 All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

15 minutes ago
 Flag March held in Larkana

Flag March held in Larkana

15 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resol ..

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Unio ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Afri ..

Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

19 minutes ago
 Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With ..

Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World