Russia, Africa Agree to Increase Trade, Switch to National Currencies - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and Africa have agreed to increase mutual trade qualitatively and quantitatively as well as to switch to payments in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

