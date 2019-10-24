Russia, Africa Agreed to Boost Efforts to Fight Climate Change on Continent - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and Africa agreed to step up efforts to fight climate change on the African continent, exchange appropriate technologies, according to the declaration adopted at the first Russia-Africa summit.

"Strengthen efforts to address climate change in Africa, transfer necessary technologies, build the capacities and enhance the abilities of African States to build resilience against and adapt to the negative impact of climate change," the declaration said.