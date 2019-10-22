UrduPoint.com
Russia-Africa Forum Final Declaration To Set Future Format Of Summit - Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:45 PM

Russia-Africa Forum Final Declaration to Set Future Format of Summit - Cairo

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi told Sputnik on Tuesday that a final declaration, which will be adopted at the end of the first-ever Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, will determine the format of future meetings

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi told Sputnik on Tuesday that a final declaration, which will be adopted at the end of the first-ever Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, will determine the format of future meetings.

"It will be decided on its periodicity, whether it will be limited only to leaders, presidents and heads of government, or will have an executive mechanism at the level of ministers or specialists. Also, the issue of venue options, whether it will always be held in Russia or in African countries also. The final declaration will determine future relations and a time mechanism.

It's expected to take a sustainable form," the spokesman said.

Radi stressed the importance of the forum, noting that it could be viewed as Russia's return to the continent by activating its role in the political and economic processes of the region.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place in Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 states on the continent will participate in the summit. Russia and Egypt are the co-chairs of the event.

The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner.

