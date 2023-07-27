Open Menu

Russia, Africa Manage To Increase Trade Relations Despite Sanctions - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and African countries have managed to increase economic ties despite difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions, with their mutual trade growing by almost 35% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Despite difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic and illegal sanctions against Russia, we have managed to increase trade and economic relations (with Africa) ... over the first half of this year, trade increased by almost 35%," Putin said at a meeting the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assouman.

