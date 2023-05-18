Russia, Africa Mulling Joint Action on Ukraine Crisis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and African nations are considering working together on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after hosting his Ugandan counterpart in Moscow for talks.

"We are convinced that African countries, which have recently shown interest in helping resolve this situation, understand its geopolitical context very well. We are ready ... to work with our African friends and promote approaches based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov told a press conference following his talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo.

The top Russian diplomat added he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Odongo and thanked Uganda for the "balanced, responsible position" it had taken on Ukraine during the UN debates.

Lavrov also thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in July. More than 40 African leaders attended the inaugural summit of Russian and African leaders in Sochi in October 2019.