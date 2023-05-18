UrduPoint.com

Russia, Africa Mulling Joint Action On Ukraine Crisis - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia, Africa Mulling Joint Action on Ukraine Crisis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and African nations are considering working together on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after hosting his Ugandan counterpart in Moscow for talks.

"We are convinced that African countries, which have recently shown interest in helping resolve this situation, understand its geopolitical context very well. We are ready ... to work with our African friends and promote approaches based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov told a press conference following his talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo.

The top Russian diplomat added he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Odongo and thanked Uganda for the "balanced, responsible position" it had taken on Ukraine during the UN debates.

Lavrov also thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in July. More than 40 African leaders attended the inaugural summit of Russian and African leaders in Sochi in October 2019.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg Uganda July October 2019 Top

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

49 seconds ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

16 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.