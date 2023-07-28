Russia, Africa Share Strong Ties of Friendship - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and Africa share a strong ties of friendship, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russia and Africa are traditionally bound by strong ties of friendship and close mutually beneficial relations, the foundations of which were laid back in the middle of the last century during the struggle of the peoples of the African continent for their freedom," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.