Russia, Africa Should Look For Responses To Global Challenges Together - Medvedev

Fri 21st June 2019

Russia proposes to the African countries to jointly search for ways to address global challenges given that all sides' approaches to such issues are quite similar, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday during the Russia-Africa Economic Conference that is being held in Moscow on Friday

"We propose to find responses to these challenges together.

Especially given the fact that approaches to solving global problems of both Russia and Africa are close. We share the view that there should be common rules of play in international relations, and recognize the primacy of the United Nations and the Security Council," Medvedev said.

Medvedev added that both Russia and Africa had abundant natural resources that was also a factor of strengthening of cooperation.

The conference is a part of the Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) that are currently held in Moscow.

