Russia-Africa Summit Great Start to Future Relations - Ivorian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi will lay a good foundation for Russia 's future relations with African countries, Cote d'Ivoire's Foreign Minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh said on Wednesday.

Amon-Tanoh is meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday. The two diplomats will discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest, including the settlement of conflicts in Africa and the fight against international terrorism.

"My visit [to Russia] comes ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

I think [the summit] will be a great beginning to Russia-Africa relations," Amon-Tanoh told reporters before his meeting with Lavrov.

The Ivorian diplomat added that he planned to discuss with Lavrov various ways to strengthen cooperation between Russia and Cote d'Ivoire.

In turn, Lavrov said that during their talks the two countries would discuss potential partnerships in the fields of energy, industrial production, education and military.

The first edition of the Russia-Africa Summit will be held in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi on October 24.