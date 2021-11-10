Russia-Africa Summit May Be Held Next Fall - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russia-Africa summit may take place in the fall of 2022 as scheduled, with many African countries already confirmed their participation, Deputy Director of the Department of Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Ozerov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Russia-Africa summit may take place in the fall of 2022 as scheduled, with many African countries already confirmed their participation, Deputy Director of the Department of Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Ozerov, said on Wednesday.

Last week, South African Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik that the summit will be held in a video format if necessary.

"We are starting to say quite openly that we are starting to prepare for the summit and there is only a year left before this summit, and it will be held next year as planned... It seems today that it will be next fall," Ozerov told a press conference on the report named "Africa: Development Prospects and Recommendations for Russian politics," prepared by the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of Russia's HSE University (Higher school of Economics).

Even though official invitations are only being prepared, many African nations have already confirmed their participation in the summit, the diplomat added.

The event must be drastically different from the previous one, held in the Russian city of Sochi in October 2019, he went on, stressing that the platform should turn from a "meeting of old friends" to a format of cooperation in political, humanitarian and economic fields.

While the host nation for the next summit is yet to be designated, several African nations have expressed readiness to hold it, including Chad, Kenya. Ethiopia, and Nigeria.