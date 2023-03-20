UrduPoint.com

Russia-Africa Summit Preparation Underway, Event Scheduled For July - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russia-Africa Summit Preparation Underway, Event Scheduled for July - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The Russia-Africa summit is being prepared, it is scheduled for July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin will address the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference on March 20.

"The President...

will speak at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference. This is an extremely important international event in the context of the development and improvement of the entire complex of relations between Russia and African countries and associations, as well as in the context of preparations for the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July this year," Peskov said, adding that the preparations for the summit are underway.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March July Event

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

2 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

32 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

1 hour ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

1 hour ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.