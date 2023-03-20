Russia-Africa Summit Preparation Underway, Event Scheduled for July - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The Russia-Africa summit is being prepared, it is scheduled for July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin will address the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference on March 20.

"The President...

will speak at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference. This is an extremely important international event in the context of the development and improvement of the entire complex of relations between Russia and African countries and associations, as well as in the context of preparations for the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July this year," Peskov said, adding that the preparations for the summit are underway.