UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Africa Summit To Address Counterterrorism Issues - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:19 PM

Russia-Africa Summit to Address Counterterrorism Issues - Foreign Ministry

Counterterrorism will be one of the topics discussed at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Counterterrorism will be one of the topics discussed at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, this topic [counterterrorism] is very much in demand in the world, the spread of terrorism in Africa is very serious. Especially in north and central Africa.

Of course, these issues will arise, anyway, because security issues always arise at such summits in addition to say, economic issues," Syromolotov told journalists.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place in Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 states on the continent will participate in the summit. Russia and Egypt are the co-chairs of the event. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Egypt Sochi October Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

49 minutes ago

4,889 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospita ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in Rata ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitates Canadian Pri ..

1 minute ago

No one to be allowed to block roads: CPO Faisal Ra ..

1 minute ago

11200 grams heroin seized , lady smuggler arrested ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.