Russia-Africa Summit to Address Counterterrorism Issues - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Counterterrorism will be one of the topics discussed at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, this topic [counterterrorism] is very much in demand in the world, the spread of terrorism in Africa is very serious. Especially in north and central Africa.

Of course, these issues will arise, anyway, because security issues always arise at such summits in addition to say, economic issues," Syromolotov told journalists.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place in Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 states on the continent will participate in the summit. Russia and Egypt are the co-chairs of the event. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner.