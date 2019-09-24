UrduPoint.com
Russia-Africa Summit To Be Held Biennially, Africa To Host 2nd Edition- Guinean Ambassador

The Russia-Africa summit will be held biennially, with Russia and African countries hosting in on a rotating basis, Guinean Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Keita said in an interview with Sputnik

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit will be held from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi and will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi.

"The first edition of the summit will be held in Russia and the next one in Africa. You know, ambassadors from African countries are holding meetings with [Russian] special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa, [Mikhail] Bogdanov, regularly in the Foreign Ministry. It has been revealed at one of these meetings that the summit will be held biennially, one time in Russia and the next time in an African country," Keita said.

It is currently uncertain which African nation exactly will host the next edition of the summit, the ambassador noted.

"There are plans that after Sochi, the second Russia-Africa summit will be held in an African country. But it has not yet been defined which country exactly will host it. This will be revealed in the final declaration of the summit in Sochi," Keita said, specifying that the heads of the participating nations would make this decision.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov has previously told reporters that Moscow favors holding the Russia-Africa summit regularly, noting that it could be held once every two or three years.

