Russia-Africa Summit To Discuss Logistics Corridors For Grain, Fertilizers From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit will discuss the creation of logistical corridors for the supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to Africa, as the country has great opportunities in terms of grain exports, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As I see it, the idea of such logistical corridors and the creation of grain hubs is promising and feasible, given the great opportunities that Russia has in terms of grain exports," Ozerov said.

The problems of organizing supplies from Russia to Africa are complex, he noted.

"We need to move in this very direction. This will be one of the topics of discussion � the creation of logistics corridors, hubs not only for food and fertilizers, but also for all other products that Russia produces. This is the natural and correct way to develop our relations on a long-term basis, with an eye to the future," the diplomat added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

