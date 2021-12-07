UrduPoint.com

Russia-Africa Summit Venue To Be Known In February, Negotiations Ongoing - Moscow

Russia-Africa Summit Venue to Be Known in February, Negotiations Ongoing - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The venue of the second Russia-Africa summit will be known in February, negotiations are ongoing with several countries, including Senegal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"This issue (when and where to hold the Russia Africa summit) is currently being discussed, it is still too early to talk about it, but now we are in contact with our African partners, and above all with Senegal, who will chair the African Union next year ... We wanted that there was an African consensus on the venue ... I think that soon we will announce the already agreed time and venue ... I think this will be finally decided in February and we will send out invitations," Bogdanov told reporters.

