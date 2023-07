Russia, Africa to Bolster Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Joint Action Plan

Russia and African nations participating in a summit in St. Petersburg adopted a joint action plan for 2023-2026, committing to developing cooperation in civilian nuclear energy, the document out Friday read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African nations participating in a summit in St. Petersburg adopted a joint action plan for 2023-2026, committing to developing cooperation in civilian nuclear energy, the document out Friday read.

The 181-point Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan stipulates that the parties intend to "develop further cooperation in civilian nuclear energy and related sectors. Organize international and regional fora on peaceful uses of nuclear energy."