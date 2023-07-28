Russia, Africa to Hold Annual International Parliamentary Conference - Action Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries have agreed to hold the annual International Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday.

"(Russia and African countries agreed to) provide for the annual holding of the International Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference," the action plan published on the Kremlin's website said.

The sides also agreed to intensify cooperation between the both houses of the Russian legislature and the Pan-African Parliament.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.