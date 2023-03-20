Russia-Africa to Increase Medicine Cooperation, Provide Drugs, Mobile Laboratories - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia intends to increase cooperation with Africa in the sphere of medicine and provide drugs and mobile laboratories to the continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We intend to increase cooperation on such urgent topics for Africa as medicine and healthcare, ensuring biological and epidemiological safety.

To this end, Russia is ready to provide mobile laboratories with equipment, modern drugs, and train specialists," Putin said during a speech at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.

Putin also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia was one of the first countries that began to supply large volumes of vaccines, test systems, sanitary and hygienic products, and other medical and humanitarian supplies to African states.