Russia, Africa to Strengthen Information, Cybersecurity Cooperation - Joint Action Plan

Russia and African countries will strengthen information and cybersecurity cooperation, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries will strengthen information and cybersecurity cooperation, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday.� �

"Strengthen cooperation and encourage capacity-building in information security and cybersecurity, and carry out joint research and development related to interactive digital media," the document said.