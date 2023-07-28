Open Menu

Russia, Africa To Strengthen Information, Cybersecurity Cooperation - Joint Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Russia, Africa to Strengthen Information, Cybersecurity Cooperation - Joint Action Plan

Russia and African countries will strengthen information and cybersecurity cooperation, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday

Russia and African countries will strengthen information and cybersecurity cooperation, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday.

"Strengthen cooperation and encourage capacity-building in information security and cybersecurity, and carry out joint research and development related to interactive digital media," the document said.

